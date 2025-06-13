Krushna Abhishek hilariously ruins wife Kashmera Shah’s beach video

Mumbai, June 13 Stand-up star and actor Krushna Abhishek hilariously ruined his wife Kashmera Shah’s video while she was posing on a beach.

Kashmera took to Instagram to share a fun beachside video dressed in a stunning blue swimsuit, a cover-up, oversized hat, and chunky sunglasses, she was striking a pose when Krushna decided to stir up some mischief.

In the clip, Krushna hilariously snatches her hat and takes off running, leaving Kashmera chasing after him. The video ends with plenty of laughter.

“Good morning,” Kashmera wrote as the caption.

Krushna married his long time girlfriend Kashmera Shah in 2013. They met at the sets of the movie Aur Pappu Paas Ho Gaya, directed by Shyam Soni.

The couple are currently seen in the funny culinary show “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, they star alongside Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Krushna is known for his humorous work in comedy shows on Indian television such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show, and The Great Indian Kapil Show.

He gained fame as a comedian after participating in several seasons of the Comedy Circus. He also participated in dance reality shows, including Nach Baliye 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.

Krushna will next be seen in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix and the third season will premiere from June 21.

He will be joining Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda.

Kashmera is known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films. She was also a contestant on the reality shows Bigg Boss 1, Nach Baliye 3 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.

