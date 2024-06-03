Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera celebrate birthday of twin boys; newly-wed Arti Singh loves it

Mumbai, June 3 Actor couple Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah hosted a birthday bash for their twin boys Rayaan and Krishaang in Malad West, Mumbai, and Krushna's sister and the newlywed bride Arti Singh along with her husband Dipak Chauhan were present on the occasion.

The visuals show couple Krushna and Kashmera posing for the lenses along with their children. Kashmera is wearing a denim and silver print one-shoulder crop top, and paired it with a matching skirt, with a thigh-high slit.

Krushna, who stars in the comedy chat show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' sported a white graphic printed shirt and blue denim jeans.

The little birthday boys were seen wearing green and blue co-ord sets and were seen giving 'Spiderman' poses to the cameras.

The video shows Arti wearing a long blue coloured dress. She was flaunting her bridal choora.

Talking to the paparazzi, Arti talks about the birthday boys saying, "It's a very special day. They are now seven years old. And for the gift, we will take the kids along with us, and they will buy gifts of their own choice. We will take them shopping."

On how their marriage was going, Arti, who married Dipak on April 25th at Iskcon temple in Mumbai, said: "Superb... touchwood".

The newlywed couple had gone to Kashmir for a vacation after their marriage. Speaking about the same, Arti laughed and said: "Kashmir acha tha".

The other guests who were invited to the party were -- Tusshar Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Saumya Tandon, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Sudesh Lehri, and Rochelle Rao among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor