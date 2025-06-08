Krushna Abhishek & Kiku Sharda pay tribute to the Golden Age of Classic Comedy

Mumbai, June 8 Two of the most versatile comedians of our time, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda decided to pay tribute to the Golden Age of Classic Comedy.

They were seen dressed as the legendary comedian, Charlie Chaplin in a black suit with a white shirt and a black hat with a small mustache.

In the first pic, both Kiku and Krushna were seen giving out quirky expressions. This was followed by an image of Kiku holding a cigarette in his mouth with a lighter in his hand, while Krushna held a burning matchstick.

One of the photos featured Krushna dragging Kiku through a rop wrapped around his neck.

In another click, Krushna placed his head on Kiku's shoulder.

These pictures were accompanied by a heartfelt note that read, "Our goal has been simple : to touch peoples hearts through laughter , to bring happiness to people’s lives in a world where everyone’s dealing with their own struggles. We understand the value of LAUGHTER."

The caption also included some famous quotes by renowned comedians.

"Through humor, you can soften some of the worst blows that life delivers. And once you find laughter, no matter how painful your situation might be, you can survive. - Bill Cosby"

"A day without laughter is a day wasted. - Charlie Chaplin"

"Laughter is the sound of the soul dancing. - Jarod Kintz."

These two comedy gems will once again come together to tickle our funny bones with the third season of the Netflix comedy show, "The Great Indian Kapil Show."

Kapil will be accompanied by Sunil Grover, Kiku, and Krushna on the show, along with Archana Puran Singh as the judge.

Talking about the latest season, Kapil shared, "Coming back for another season on Netflix truly feels like coming home to family — and this time, the family’s only getting bigger! Every season, we’ve brought together an exciting mix of guests from all walks of life to keep the laughs rolling and the energy fresh.”

"The Great Indian Kapil Show 3" is expected to premiere on the streaming giant on June 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor