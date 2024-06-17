Krushna Abhishek's sister, Arjun Bijlani's wife, son to appear on 'Laughter Chefs...' to cheer for them

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : A number of celebrities have entered the kitchen for a fun-filled cooking competition in the show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'. Adding more excitement, fans will witness family members of celebrity guests appearing on the show to support and cheer for them. From comedian Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh to Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami, many more are all set to be in the show.

The other family members who are appearing on the show include Rahul Vaidya's mother and massi, Vicky's mother, father, brother, and sister-in-law, along with Ankita's mom, Nia Sharma's mother, Reem Shaikh's mother and father, Jannat Zubair's mother and brother.

Comedian Bharti Singh is hosting the show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'. The show will have celebrities such as Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh-Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra-Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri-Nia Sharma.

On hosting the show, Bharti Singh said earlier, "I'm thrilled to be hosting Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment infusing it with the tadka of my sense of humour to this show, ensuring that audiences are on a steady diet of non-stop entertainment. This show guarantees entertainment for all age groups, bringing together members of the family at dinner time. Get ready to laugh your heart out - bhar bhar ke entertainment parosne ki zimmedaari ab humari hain."

Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi rates each dish prepared by the celebs.

Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi added, "As the Celebrity Chef Coach on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, I'll be tasked with guiding the amateur chefs through the treacherous ways of the kitchen. Expect bizarre ingredient combinations and dishes that would make even the bravest food critic run for the hills. As I try to impart my culinary wisdom, I'll be donning my critic's hat to rate their questionable creations and show my comic side along with my cooking skills. I can't wait to see what kind of surprises these chefs have in store for us."

On what made him say yes to show, Krushna Abhishek shared, "The primary reason was that Kashmera and I wanted to work together, and it's been quite a while since we've worked together on television. I was very excited. This is a cooking show and she doesn't know anything about cooking. I thought she'll learn to cook through this show and treat me to a feast."

Audiences can watch 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor