Krutika Desai opens up about upcoming track of 'Pandya Store'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : Actor Krutika Desai, who is playing the role of Suman in ‘Pandya Store’, talked about the show post generation Leap and how his character has evolved with time in the show. She also shared what new changes the audience can see in her personality in the coming episodes.

With the generation leap, now Priyanshi Yadav will be seen playing the lead role of Natasha and she has become the caretaker of the Pandya store. As Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar will be leaving the show, the story will revolve around Priyanshi, Rohit Chandel, and Krutika Desai.

The 'Uttaran' actor spoke about the new track and said, “Audiences will witness a varied range of emotions and expect the same slice of life in the show, along with a lot of drama. It is the same ‘Pandya Store’, but with a twist. The character and look of Suman are different post-leap, but Suman will retain her basic quirks. My bond with Priyanshi will grow eventually. I am excited for the audience to witness the new journey of Suman and Natasha. Suman is going to be her cheerleader and motivator for life.”

‘Pandya Store’ airs on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor