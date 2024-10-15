Krypto the Superdog to appear in James Gunn's 'Superman'

Los Angeles [US], October 15 : On Tuesday, director James Gunn shared that Krypto the Superdog will appear in his upcoming "Superman".

He made the announcement in honour of October being Adopt a Shelter Dog month, Variety reported.

"Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer," Gunn wrote. "Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least," Gunn said.

"He immediately came in and destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, 'Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?' - and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life. What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy."

Krypto, a superpowered dog from Superman's home planet Krypton, has appeared in dozens of animated DC films, but has never appeared in a live-action film. He'll be making his debut with David Corenswet's Man of Steel in Gunn's movie next summer before joining Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El in "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" from director Craig Gillespie, set to debut in June 2026.

