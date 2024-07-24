Krystal D’souza's frolic on monsoon trip with rumoured beau Ritwik Dhanjani

Mumbai, July 24 Actress Krystal D’souza, who predominantly works in television, is on her annual monsoon trip with her rumoured boyfriend Ritwik Dhanjani and her friends.

On Wednesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a bunch of videos from her trip.

The videos show her enjoying the road trip with Ritwik Dhanjani. The road trip video has the song ‘Kyun’ from the Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer ‘Barfi’ playing in the background.

The other videos show her enjoying Paav Bhaaji, and playing dumb charades with her friends, as one of her friends acts out the title ‘Vaastav: The Reality’.

The actress is currently in Lonavala near Mumbai. She is known for her portrayal of Sakshi Modi in the television show ‘Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, and Raina Sharma in ‘Brahmarakshas’.

She made her web debut with ‘Fittrat’ in 2019 and film debut with ‘Chehre’ in 2021.

Earlier, Krystle D’Souza was reportedly summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) along with Karan Wahi with regard to a money laundering case connected to illegal online forex trading through international brokers, namely the OctaFx trading app.

