Krystle D'Souza embraces New Year with self-love and lessons from 2024

Mumbai, Jan 2 Television actress Krystle D'Souza has welcomed the New Year with a serene beachside photoshoot and a reflective post.

Sharing her stunning photos on social media, the actress appeared calm and content, soaking in the beauty of nature as she bid farewell to 2024 and embraced the new year.

In her heartfelt caption, the ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ actress wrote, “New year, same old me, just with some new experiences, lessons, and a lot of self-love. 2024, you were beautiful in your own chaotic way, you’ve left with learnings, realizations, and a lot of amazing memories. Dear 2025, waiting to see what you have in store.”

In the images, Krystle is seen striking different poses in a stylish outfit that she paired with sunglasses. She also dropped photos and videos from her gateway on her Instagram stories.

On the professional front, D'Souza made her acting debut in 2007 with the role of Kinjal in the television show “Kahe Naa Kahe.” However, she gained widespread recognition with her breakthrough role as Jeevika in the hit series “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.”

She is known for her stint in the shows like “Kya Dill Mein Hai”, “Kasturi,” “Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar”, “Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil,” “Baat Hamari Pakki Hai,” and the titular character in “Belan Wali Bahu.”

Krystle has also made guest appearances in numerous hit shows such as “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?,” “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya,” “Diya Aur Baati Hum,” “Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara,” “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,” “Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal,” “Kundali Bhagya”, “Udaan” and “Naagin 3.”

Krystle made her Bollywood debut in the mystery thriller “Chehre,”directed by Rumi Jaffery. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, alongside a stellar cast including Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor