Krystle Dsouza says Munawar’s character in ‘First Copy’ was ‘tailor-made for him’

Mumbai, Feb 4 Krystle Dsouza has talked about working with Munawar Faruqui and Gulshan Grover in the series “First Copy”.

"Working with Munawar on his acting debut was a total surprise package. It doesn’t feel like it’s his first time; it’s as if this character was tailor-made for him. As a person, he brought such a positive vibe and energy to the set every day.”

She said that working with Munawar was an absolute breeze.

The actress went on to heap praise on veteran star Gulshan Grover.

“Gulshan Grover sir has an incredibly powerful on-screen presence. I grew up watching him, so getting the opportunity to share screen space with him was something I was really looking forward to," she said.

Krystle further talked about shooting “First Copy” in Mauritius and revealed that most of the locations were picturesque.

"While 90% of the show was shot in India, only about 10 percent was filmed in Mauritius. The locations were absolutely scenic and mesmerizing. Mauritius plays a pivotal role in the story, where deeper secrets about CD piracy unfold.

“Additionally, the breathtaking backdrops made it the perfect setting for filming romantic scenes and a song sequence."

Krystle also talked about the messages she wants viewers will take away from First Copy.

"I believe the audience will connect with the story because it is highly relatable, touching upon real-life scenarios and emotions. One key takeaway from the show would be: Fall seven times, stand up eight. Quitting is never an option you either win, or you learn."

The web show will take the viewers to the year 1999, when DVDs gained momentum and will tell the story of the world of piracy.

Written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma, the film is produced by Kurji Productions and co-produced by Salt Media.

Munawar, who is making his debut in acting with “First Copy”, started his journey in 2020 after he uploaded a standup comedy video titled 'Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat'. After which, he released his debut song 'Jawab' with Spectra, an Indian musician.

He started his journey in showbiz in 2022 with the reality show 'Lock Upp', hosted by actress-politician Kangana Ranaut. He was crowned as the winner of the show. He was then seen in 'Bigg Boss 17' in 2023 and there too, he lifted the trophy.

