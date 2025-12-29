Krystle D’Souza shares how Ranveer Singh boosted her confidence on the sets of ‘Dhurandhar’

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actress Krystle D’Souza has opened up about her memorable experience working with Ranveer Singh in “Dhurandhar.”

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she revealed how the superstar helped boost her confidence. She shared that his energy, focus, and encouragement made her feel ready to step on stage and launch her song Shararat on the stage. Krystle called the entire experience “amazing.” She shared, “I think, you know, Ranveer is a very dedicated, focused actor and he was most of the time in his character. I think the two days that I shot, in those two days, he was totally into his character.”

“And cut to when the music launch happens and the film is over and the character is done, he was Ranveer Singh, like literally the energy level, the vibe, the confidence that he gave me that I can be on that stage launching my song was amazing. It was such a beautiful experience.”

Krystle D’Souza along with Ayesha Khan featured in the song “Shararat” from Dhurandhar. The peppy number is sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi.

The ‘Chehra’ actress also shared how what began as a small role in the film unexpectedly became a significant milestone for her, especially as it gave her the opportunity to be part of a powerful ensemble cast featuring some of the industry’s most respected names.

“To be honest, this feels like a dream. Just sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan is a huge deal for me. I didn’t know how much footage or screen time I would get in the song, but I still said yes because I heard that the film had such a strong ensemble cast with so many incredible actors. I wanted to be a part of it in any capacity, even if it was a small one. I’m truly happy that what began as a small opportunity turned into something really big for me,” mentioned Krystle.

“Dhurandhar,” directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others. The action thriller was released in theatres on December 5.

