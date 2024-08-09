Krystle D'Souza starts shooting for next project at Ramoji film city, gives a sneak peek

Mumbai, Aug 9 Actress Krystle D'Souza has started shooting for her new project, and shared a glimpse of the filming in one of the largest film studio complex -- Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Krystle, who has 7.5 million followers on the photo-sharing application, shared a video which is shot from the car, giving a pan view of Ramoji film city.

She captioned it: "This place," followed by a face with heart eyes emoji.

On the professional front, Krystle made her acting debut in 2007 with the role of Kinjal in the show 'Kahe Naa Kahe'. She got her breakthrough with 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' where she essayed the role of Jeevika Vadhera.

The 34-year-old has also played the roles of Tamanna in 'Kya Dill Mein Hai', Navneet in 'Kasturi', Sara in 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar', Veera in 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', and Tara in 'Baat Hamari Pakki Hai'.

She has appeared as a guest in TV operas like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal', 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Udaan', 'Naagin 3', 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Pinjara Khubsurti Ka', 'MTV Ace Of Space 2', and 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment'.

Krystle also participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7', and 'Box Cricket League'.

She made her Bollywood debut with the mystery thriller film 'Chehre', directed and co-written by Rumi Jaffery. It starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, while Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Alexx O'Nell, Samir Soni, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav played pivotal roles.

She also appeared in the web series 'Fittrat', produced by Ekta Kapoor for ALTBalaji. It stars Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan.

Krystle next has movie 'Visfot' in the pipeline.

