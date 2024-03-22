KSHMR unveils new track 'Aawara' featuring rapper King and Zaeden

Mumbai, March 22 American DJ and producer KSHMR on Friday released his new single 'Aawara', featuring rapper King and singer-songwriter Zaeden.

The dreamy track offers a captivating exploration of love and friendship whilst touching upon themes of self-discovery and personal transformation.

Talking about the same, KSHMR shared: "I've been friends with Zaeden for a long time now and we've wanted to do a record together for ages. After meeting King and playing him the track, it seemed only right that we do this one together."

"They are both so talented, not only at singing but writing as well. It started as an idea for my album 'Karam' but eventually we decided a standalone single made more sense," he said.

The powerhouse trio infuse the song with emotional depth and sonic diversity, creating a musically rich experience that transcends genres and geographies.

Set against a backdrop of warm, sun-drenched days and unforgettable nights, 'Aawara' narrates the timeless tale of love at first sight and captures the exhilarating rush of falling head over heels in love for someone who magically transforms your life in an instant.

King said: "Collaborating with KSHMR and Zaeden has been such a fun and fulfilling experience, merging our musical visions to create something truly unforgettable. This collaboration is a testament to the power of music to unite and being able to meld different sounds to bring about the best of both worlds."

Zaeden added: "It's one of those songs where the ideas flowed naturally, without overthinking. When we debuted 'Aawara' at a festival in Mumbai last year, the crowd was already singing along by the second chorus."

The track is a joint effort by Dharma Worldwide, Mass Appeal India, Represent, and Bluprint.

