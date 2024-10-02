KT Rama Rao behind Naga-Samantha separation, says Telangana minister

Hyderabad, Oct 2 Telangana’s Forests and Environment Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, was responsible for the separation of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Launching a scathing attack on the BRS leader, the minister told media persons that K.T. Rama Rao was behind many actresses leaving films and marrying early.

She claimed that K.T. Rama Rao was addicted to drugs and he blackmailed film personalities.

The Congress leader suspects that the BRS leader was behind a recent offensive post against her.

She claimed that at the instance of the BRS leader, the party workers made an offensive social media post against her.

She said such a derogatory post against a woman from a Backward Class was very unfortunate.

The minister said derogatory posts were also made against Minister Seethakka and Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

Stating that she worked in the BRS for five years, Konda Surekha said everyone knows her character.

The minister said she had lodged a complaint against those who posted derogatory comments against her.

Earlier, Konda Surekha turned emotional at a press conference while discussing the online abuse she faced following an incident involving BJP leader and Medak MP, M. Raghunandan Rao.

Raghunandan Rao had placed a garland of handwoven cotton around Surekha’s neck during a recent programme and this triggered a series of derogatory posts on social media.

She slammed BRS leaders for allegedly using the incident to demean her, stressing that their comments had blatantly disregarded her gender.

“These BRS leaders are worse than animals, trolling women without any decency. Would they have reacted the same way if it were Kavitha,” she asked, referring to BRS MLC, K. Kavitha, who is K.T. Rama Rao’s sister.

“KTR, you have a sister too, don’t you? Would you have accepted such trolling when she was in jail?” she questioned.

She also demanded an apology from BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao, as the accused individual had been using Harish Rao’s photo as a display picture on social media platforms.

