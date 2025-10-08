K’taka govt targeting Kichcha Sudeep: BJP on Big Boss Kannada shut down

Bengaluru, Oct 8 Criticising the move by the Congress-led government in Karnataka to seal off Big Boss Kannada studio over violations, the Karnataka BJP has charged that the state government is targeting Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep.

Season 12 of the reality show 'Big Boss' is being hosted by Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, made a direct allegation that the Congress-led government has targeted actor Sudeep.

“They earlier targeted former minister K.N. Rajanna and B. Nagendra, and now Sudeep is targeted. Understand who exactly the government is going after. This amounts to a community-based targeting. The government should be cautious, because people will not tolerate this.”

"The time is near when the very people you are trying to tighten the nuts and bolts on will come together to tighten the government’s nuts and bolts,” he stated indirectly, referring to the Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

Shivakumar has made the statement during an event that he knows how to tighten the nuts and bolts of some people in the Kannada film industry.

Former ministers Rajanna and Nagendra, close associates of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and hailing from the ST community, were dropped from the cabinet. Rajanna, who directly challenged Shivakumar, was dropped following his statement about the vote fraud campaign.

Nagendra was dropped after his alleged involvement in the tribal welfare board scam came out. Kichcha Sudeep also hails from the same community.

On the closure of the Bigg Boss house, Narayanaswamy questioned, “Is that place a factory? What does the Pollution Control Board have to do with it? Was there any emission of harmful smoke from there? They haven’t shut down real polluting factories, but they sealed this place instead. What is this about? It’s just a residential activity. Will the Pollution Control Board now require certificates for every household?”

--IANS

mka/dan

