Kubbra Sait celebrates Mother’s Day with her mom in the ‘most creative and exciting’ way

Mumbai, May 8 Actress and host Kubbra Sait made this Mother’s Day truly unforgettable by celebrating with her mom in the most creative and exciting way.

The actress took to social media to share her special moments, showing how this year’s celebration was extra meaningful with her mum by her side in Mumbai. On Thursday, Kubbra shared a heartwarming video featuring herself and her mother doing each other’s makeup. The video begins with her mother making a heartfelt confession, revealing that she was originally named Safura when she was born. Kubbra is then seen applying makeup on her mother, complimenting her by saying she looks beautiful. The roles soon reverse as her mother takes over as the makeup artist, shaping Kubbra’s eyebrows and applying blush, creating a fun and loving exchange between the two.

Sharing this heartfelt video, Sait wrote in the caption, “This Mother’s Day hits different… because Mumma’s in Mumbai!!! And yessssss!!! we did something creative, fun, exciting, and did I mention funnnnn? Love you, Mumma @yasusait ; Thank You (Haven’t said that in a long time ).”

Fans quickly took to the comments section, flooding it with love and calling the moment "cute" as they adored the sweet mother-daughter bond on display. One user wrote, “Awww! So cute.” Another said, “How blessed Love you both.”

Mother’s Day 2025 will be celebrated on May 11, following the tradition of marking the occasion on the second Sunday of May.

Meanwhile, in March, Kubbra Sait made headlines for opening the show for designer Namrata Joshipura during the Lakmé Fashion Week 2025. Sharing her experience, the 'Sacred Games' actress told IANS, “It is amazing, the light, the sound, the music, the clothes, everything was just amazing- the energy was superb. This was my first ever ramp walk as a show opener, and that's really big- it's massive, I am celebrating right now.”

On the work front, Kubbra Sait has an exciting slate of projects ahead. She is set to appear in Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film is being produced by Devgn Films in collaboration with Jio Studios. The movie serves as a follow-up to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, which originally starred Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

In addition, Kubbra has signed on for David Dhawan’s next untitled comedy, which brings together a vibrant cast including Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Maniesh Paul.

