Kubbra Sait reveals getting an abortion after a one-night-stand in Andamans

Actor Kubbra Sait's debut work as an author titled Open Book was released on June 27. The book spans the actors' early days growing up in Bengaluru, including her tryst with social anxiety to body shaming, as well as acquiring artistic success. In one chapter of her book titled I Wasn't Ready to Be a Mother, she recalled how she got her abortion done after a one night stand. The Sacred Games actor, In a chapter titled “I Wasn’t Ready To Be A Mother’, Kubbra shared her experience about the time in 2013, when she went on a holiday to the Andamans. The actress revealed that she had gone scuba-diving at night, after which she had a few drinks, and got physically intimate with a friend. After a few days, her pregnancy test came out positive as she had missed her period. “A week later, I decided to terminate the pregnancy. I wasn’t ready for it. It just wasn’t the way I had imagined my life or my journey,” Kubbra wrote in her book.

Now, in a recent interview with Times Digital, Kubbra opened up about the experience and shared that although she did feel like a ‘horrible person’, she did not have any regrets. ”No regrets,” the actress said, as she further added “Of course I felt like a terrible human being! A horrible human being because of that choice I had made. “But my feeling bad did not come from how I felt but rather how other people would perceive it.”Kubbra also explained that she was not ready to be a mother at that point in her life, and that she is still not ready. She emphasized on the societal limitations and expectations set on women to get married by 23 and have a baby by 30. Kubbra made her acting debut with Salman Khan and Asin Thottumkal's Ready, in which she had a very small role. She later appeared in films such, Sultan, Ready, Jawaani Jaaneman, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and City Of Life. Her breakthrough role was in the Netflix series Sacred Games. She was last seen in Apple TV+ series Foundation. Kubbra's brother Danish is also an actor and comedian by profession.

