“Kubera Is Special in So Many Ways: Rashmika Mandanna on Her Role in Sekhar Kammula’s Directorial

Rashmika Mandanna is basking in well-deserved praise for her powerful performance as Sameera in Kubera. Both netizens and critics have been unanimous in calling her the standout of the film, with many singling her out as the emotional core of the story. Social media is buzzing with appreciation for how effortlessly she slips into a complex role, bringing depth, vulnerability, and grit to a character that’s unlike anything she’s done before. From her restrained expressions to her stirring screen presence, Rashmika has once again proven why she continues to reign as a pan-India favourite.

What makes this moment even more special is the early recognition she received from her co-star Nagarjuna, who called Rashmika his most favourite performance in the film a sentiment that has now been echoed by audiences across the country. Viewers are flooding timelines with messages calling her the "soul of Kubera" and sharing how they couldn’t take their eyes off her every time she appeared on screen. It’s rare to see such overwhelming love pour in from all corners, and Rashmika’s Sameera has clearly struck a chord.

Reacting to the response, Rashmika shared her own reflection on the film, saying: "Kubera is special in so many ways... As an actor, I keep striving to do something different and this is one such project. I hope you guys enjoy the world of Kubera. It’s something I’ve personally never done before.." And truly, it shows. With Kubera, she has not only stepped into uncharted territory but owned it in a way only she can leaving behind a performance that’s sure to be remembered for a long time.