'Kubera' makers release new-look poster of Dhanush on his birthday

New Delhi [India], July 28 : Actor Dhanush is celebrating his 40th birthday today and the makers of his upcoming film 'Kubera' have a special treat for his fans on this special day.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the makers of 'Kubera' have unveiled a new-look poster of Dhanush's intense character from the film.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote on X, "Happy Birthday to the phenomenal @dhanushkraja sir! Here's to more groundbreaking performances and unforgettable moments in #SekharKammulasKubera! "

Happy Birthday to the phenomenal @dhanushkraja sir! Here's to more groundbreaking performances and unforgettable moments in #SekharKammulasKubera! ❤️‍🔥 King @iamnagarjuna @iamRashmika @sekharkammula @jimSarbh @Daliptahil @ThisIsDSP @AsianSuniel @SVCLLP @amigoscreation @AdityaMusic pic.twitter.com/2UiPqNbFcg — Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) July 28, 2024

Money symbolises the film's title, 'Kubera', which is known to be the god of wealth.

The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh.

Earlier, the makers also unveiled the first look of Rashmika Mandanna from the film. The video shared on Instagram opens with Rashmika walking in a jungle with an iron rod in her hands. And then she is seen digging the ground deep and taking out a suitcase, filled with money. Looking at the money, Rashmika seems to be happy. And then walks away with the bag.

In May, makers also unveiled the first look of Nagarjuna Akkineni. The video showcases Nagarjuna walking under an umbrella while heavy rain pours in, surrounded by trucks full of currency notes. After seeing Rs 500 note all wet on the floor, he walks back towards the currency container and puts his money into the pile.

'Kubera' is set to be a pan-India multilingual venture, shot in both Tamil and Telugu.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, 'Kubera' is generating considerable buzz.

