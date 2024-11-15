Kubera teaser: First look of Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni's crime thriller out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : After teasing fans with intriguing character posters a couple of days back, the makers of the upcoming pan-India film 'Kubera' starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni have now unveiled its first glimpse.

Taking to his X account on Friday, Dhanush dropped the teaser giving fans a peek into the gritty crime-thriller.

A blend of action, drama, and cinematography! All the very best…🙂#KuberaGlimpse

The teaser reveals flashes of intense action, gripping visuals, and mysterious characters.

Dhanush, whose earlier poster showed him with long hair and a rugged appearance, surprises fans in the teaser with a fresh, clean-shaven look, giving off a wealthy and powerful vibe. This drastic transformation has left fans curious about his character.

Nagarjuna plays a complex yet pivotal role in 'Kubera', adding another layer to the film's multi-dimensional storyline. Rashmika's character longs for more out of her middle-class life, while Jim Sarbh plays the role of a successful businessman.

The film, a socio-drama, is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

