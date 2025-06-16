Kuberaa trailer out: Dhanush, Nagarjuna collide in battle of ambition and power in gripping thriller

New Delhi [India], June 16 : The much-awaited trailer of Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer 'Kuberaa' is finally out to offer an intense glimpse into a world where ambition, power and morality collide.

The film is helmed by the 'Dollar Dreams' fame director Sekhar Kammula and is slated to release in theatres on June 20, 2025. Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh also play prominent roles in this upcoming crime drama film.

As per the trailer, Dhanush plays the role of a beggar mentored by Nagarjuna in the film. 'Kuberaa's trailer opens with Dhanush posing a curious question about crores, hinting at his character's involvement in the game of money and power.

In the film, Nagarjuna appears to be a man of influence who believes that the country is run only by "money" and "power" and not by laws and rules.

The trailer then unfolds the rising tensions between Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and the government as they desperately try to track down Dhanush, who appears to hold the power to disrupt their game of money and greed.

Rashmika Mandanna is expected to play Dhanush's love interest in the film, as shown in the trailer. Rashmika Mandanna's character appears to be emotionally vulnerable as she warns Dhanush about the unshakable control of the rich and powerful.

The music of Devi Sri Prasad adds a mysterious touch to the film, leaving the audience with more questions than answers after the trailer.

The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Taking to their X handle, Sree Venkateswara Cinema LLP shared the movie's trailer.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in the film 'Raayan'. It was written and directed by the actor himself. The actor will also be seen in the film 'Tere Ishk Mein', a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa. He will be starring opposite actress Kriti Sanon. The movie is directed by Anand L Rai.

