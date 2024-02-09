'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay': Saiee M Manjrekar, Guru Randhawa's third soulful song 'Jeena Sikhaya' will make you fall in love again

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 : After a thrilling trailer, the makers of the rom-com drama 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' starring Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa unveiled the third soulful track 'Jeena Sikhaya'.

Taking to Instagram, Guru treated fans with third song and captioned it, "Lose yourself to love with #JeenaSikhaya Song out now! #KuchKhattaaHoJaay in cinemas on 16th February, 2024."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3HNMZ9qpHR/

Sung by Guru Randhawa and Parampara Tandon, the song is composed by Sachet- Parampara.

The video showcases the romantic chemistry of Guru Randhawa and Saiee M Manjrekar.

As soon as the song was unveiled, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Congratulations paji @gururandhawa ..wow such a beautiful song."

Another user commented, "Guru voice tu mainu Jenna sikhay eis ke liye waiting."

Talking about the song Saiee said, "Jeena Sikhaya is personally my favorite from the album. It is such a soulful and soothing song, and also very beautifully sung. What I love about it the most is that, it is high on emotions. I hope people love Jeena Sikhaya too."

Makers of 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' have unveiled the trailer of Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa starrer rom-com drama.

Guru took to Instagram to share the trailer, writing, "The laughter is contagious, the love is infectious! Catch a glimpse of #KuchKhattaHoJaay in our official trailer and join us on this epic journey. https://bit.ly/KuchKhattaaHoJaay-Trailer"

The plot revolves around two couples and their wacky families.

In the trailer, two young lovers marry, and the chaos that ensues in their lives. Things take a turn when a false pregnancy becomes the norm in their lives, only to discover later that it was a fraud. A musical roller coaster of emotions will pique your interest in learning how the Chawlas' story concludes.

'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' marks Guru Randhawa's acting debut.

Apart from Guru and Saiee, this Amit Bhatia production will also feature actors Anupam Kher and Ila Arun. It is produced by Mach Films, Amit Bhatia, and Laveena Bhatia.

The movie is directed by G Ashok and will hit theatres on February 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor