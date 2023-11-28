'Kudos to agencies': Jackie Shroff lauds agencies for rescuing all 41 Shramik brothers trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : Actor Jackie Shroff applauded the efforts of 22 agencies that have rescued 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Jackie took to Instagram Story and shared a picture of rescuers.

He wrote, "All 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi.Kudos to the 22 agencies which worked day and night for the rescue mission including NDRE, BRO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NHIDCL, SJVNL, THFCL, RVNL, ONGC, Coal India and others. #uttarkashirescue"

After tireless efforts of rescuers which continued for 16 days, all 41 trapped workers were evacuated successfully from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, locals distributed sweets outside the Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers were being rescued from the tunnel.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the workers who have been rescued along with Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand CM and other officials reached the Silkyara tunnel rescue site.

A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie is all set to come up with his upcoming spy thriller film 'Two Zero One Four.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor