"Kudos to women who have stood their ground": Khushbu Sundar reacts to Hema Committee report

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 28 : Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has reacted strongly to the Justice Hema Committee report, which highlighted serious allegations of sexual harassment within the Malayalam film industry.

She took to 'X' and wrote a long note appreciating the women who fought for their rights. She also stated that sexual harassment and the pressure to compromise for job progress occur in all fields. But why should women bear this alone, she lamented in her post.

"This moment of #MeToo prevailing in our industry breaks you. Kudos to the women who have stood their ground and emerged victorious. The #HemaCommittee was much needed to break the abuse. But will it? Abuse, asking for sexual favors, and expecting women to compromise to gain a foothold or accelerate their careers exist in every field. Why is a woman alone expected to go through the grind? Although men too face it, it's marginally women who bear the brunt," she wrote on X.

Khushbu shared that she had a conversation with her daughter about this issue. "Had a long conversation with my 24-year-old and 21-year-old daughters on this issue. Was amazed at their empathy and understanding towards the victims. They firmly support them and stand with them at this juncture."

She added that the most important thing in this situation is to open up about what you are facing without any fears or hesitation. "It doesn't matter whether you speak today or tomorrow, just speak. Speaking up immediately would help in healing and investigating more effectively. The fear of being shamed, victim blaming, and questions like 'Why did you do it? or 'What made you do it?' break her. The victim might be a stranger to you or me, but she needs our support, an ear to listen, and emotional backing from us all. When questioning why she didn't come out earlier, we need to consider her circumstances - not everyone is privileged to speak out."

Sundar continued, "As a woman and a mother, the wounds inflicted by such violence cut deep, not only in the flesh but in the very soul. These acts of brutality shake the foundations of our trust, our love, and our strength. Behind every mother, there's a will to nurture and protect, and when that sanctity is shattered, it affects us all."

Sundar also mentioned about the time her father abused her. "Some ask me what took me so long to speak about my father's abuse. I agree I should have spoken earlier. But what happened to me, was not a compromise to build my career. I was abused at the hands of the person who was suppose to provide me the strongest arms to hold me if I fell. To all the men out there, I implore you to stand by the victim and show your unwavering support. Every man was born to a woman who endured incredible pain and sacrifice."

She talked about supporting other women who need help and wrote, "Many women play indispensable roles in your upbringing, shaping you into the person you are todayyour mothers, sisters, aunts, teachers, and friends. Your solidarity can be a beacon of hope, a symbol that justice and kindness will prevail. Stand with us, protect us, and honor the women who have given you life and love. Let your voice be heard in the fight against violence and let your actions reflect the respect and empathy that every woman deserves."

"Remember, we are stronger together, and only together can we mend these wounds and pave the way for a safer, more compassionate world. Let's understand that many women don't even have the support of their families. They come from small towns with stars in their eyes, hoping to shine brightly but often find their dreams nipped and crushed at the bud. This should be a wake-up call to ALL. Let the exploitation stop here. Women, come out and speak. Remember, you always have a choice in life. Your NO is definitely a NO. Never adjust or compromise on your dignity and respectability. EVER. I stand with all the women who have been through this. As a mother and as a woman," she concluded.

Meanwhile, on August 27, actor Mohanlal resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee report and sexual harassment allegations faced by some members of the executive committee.

Mohanlal and all executive members have resigned. Mohanlal wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informing him about the decision.

After the release of the Hema Committee report, a section of AMMA members demanded that those facing sexual harassment allegations should resign from key positions.

They said that those facing allegations should not delay sending their resignation and that their continued stay was not in the interest of the association.

More female actors have come forward with their complaints and allegations in the wake of the Hema Committee report which revealed discrimination and harassment of women in Malayalam film industry. The government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the hardships faced by women in the industry.

Kerala Police said that the Special Investigation Team held a meeting at the police headquarters on Tuesday.

"The SIT has been strengthened by including additional women officers. All related cases registered at local police stations are to be handed over to the SIT for further investigation," a Kerala Police release said.

