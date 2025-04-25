'Kull' dives into the dark intricacies of a fractured royal lineage in the trailer

Mumbai, April 25 Before JioHostar's forthcoming web series, "Kull" streams on May 2, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the show.

Set against the eerie grandeur of royal Bilkaner, "Kull" revolves around the murder of family patriarch, Chandrapratap.

Nimrat Kaur, who plays Indrani Raisinggh said, “Indrani is a storm behind still waters, layered, loyal, and quietly powerful. 'Kull' gave me the rare chance to embody a woman whose strength speaks in silences and whose loyalty burns fiercely. It’s a story that doesn’t flinch, and I’m proud to be part of something so unapologetically bold. 'Kull' is bold, cinematic storytelling at its finest, and streaming on JioHotstar gives it the platform it deserves.”

Ridhi Dogra, who essayed the character of Kavya Raisinggh, added, “Kavya carries the weight of a dying legacy on her shoulders. She’s ambitious, driven but deeply scared. There were moments while shooting where her childhood trauma felt too real and it also took an emotional toll. Some parts of Kavya does not resonate with me, as her constant need is to be seen, to matter, to save something already doomed is a very different story and background. Working alongside Nimrat and Amol felt like being in the eye of a storm where she is raw, unpredictable, but incredibly fulfilling. This role pushed me in all the right ways, and I couldn’t be more excited for the world to see it. ”

Amol Parashar, who will be seen as Abhimanyu Raisinggh, expressed, “My character is chaos wrapped in charm. He’s fragile, angry, entitled, and yet, somewhere, you feel for him. Playing him was like peeling an onion; each layer got darker and more painful. Some scenes left me drained and it felt personal. That’s how well-written 'Kull' is, it is a deep dive into broken relationships, greed, and haunting guilt. When I was told Ekta Kapoor was producing 'Kull' and it will stream on JioHotstar, I was honestly shocked in the best way. It’s bold, fresh, and nothing like we’ve seen before. I’ve always admired Nimrat’s strength on and off screen. Watching her bring Indrani to life gave me something to lean on .”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor