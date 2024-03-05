Kumail Nanjiani to star in ‘Only Murders In The Building’ season 4

Los Angeles, March 5 Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani will be seen starring in the fourth season of mystery comedy-drama television series ‘Only Murders In The Building’, which is currently in production.

Nanjiani will be joining Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon and Eugene Levy. Details about his character or the show’s plot are still under wraps, reports deadline.com.

However, the series will revolve around unraveling the murder of character Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles-Haden Savage’s (Steve Martin) identical stunt double from his years on the series Brazzos and its 2020 revival.

Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich had earlier shared that ‘Only Murders In the Building’ trio -- Charles, Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), will start the new season with a trip to Los Angeles.

Actress Meryl Streep is set to reprise the role of Loretta Durkin.

