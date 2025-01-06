Kumar Mangalam Birla launches 'Bhaj Govindam' at Aditya Utsav 2025

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 6 : Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Group and singer Nitin Mukesh launched Bhaj Govindam, at Aditya Utsav 2025 celebrated at Kala Mandir, Kolkata, under the auspicious of Sagit Kala Mandir as a tribute to their founder Late Basant Kumar Birla.

The devotional works of Adi Shankaracharya were presented by Padmashri Anuradha Paudwal, Kavita Paudwal and team at the event.

Expressing his pleasure, Kumar Mangalam Birla said that Aditya Birla Group is associated with this project of creating awareness about Adi Shankarachaarya prayers.

He said, "The softly rendered lyrical presentation of Anuradha Paudwal enables everyone to understand this prayer. Beyond a musical presentation this is a movement we are proud to support as one of our greatest treasures."

Aditya Birla Group has been instrumental in bringing select ancient Indian spirituality to the global audiences. The Bhaj Govindam caller tune will be shortly available for global audiences.

Bhaj Govindam is a devotional lyric with a backdrop about its creation. Once, Adi Shankaracharya was moving along the streets of Kashi, on the banks of holy River Ganga and the highest abode of knowledge along with some of his disciples. On the way he found an old man studying Sanskrit grammar.

Explaining the reason, the man admitted that he had not praised Bhagwan his entire life as he was unable to understand Sanskrit grammar. Urging him to just turn his mind towards Bhagwan, Adi Shankaracharya handed him the lyric we know today as Bhaj Govindam.

Bhaj Govindam is a prayer seeking attention of the God stating our own shortcomings in reaching Him. The beauty of the prayer apart from its lyrical essence is that it is set In a very simple language so that everyone can recite the same and gain peace of mind.

Bhaj Govindam states that me as a human being is ignorant about the manner of prayer and only You as the supreme being, can understand the meaning of my nonsensical words.

