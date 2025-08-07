Kumar Sanu celebrates legacy of 90s music, calls it a ‘golden era’ of soulful compositions

Mumbai, Aug 7 Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu reflected on the enduring charm of 90s music, calling it a golden era filled with meaningful lyrics, soulful melodies, and a dedicated audience that made the songs timeless.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition he continues to receive, Sanu said such appreciation gives artists the motivation to keep going. While acknowledging the talent in today’s generation, he noted that good music is being made, though in smaller quantities compared to the past.

When asked about the 90s era, Kumar Sanu told IANS, “The 90s era was a golden era. We are lucky that we got good lyrics and good music. We got a beautiful environment. We got people to listen to our songs. Because of which all those songs became immortal. And thanks to this type of organization that gives us courage by giving such awards. We feel very proud that we have done something in life.”

The veteran singer also acknowledged the new-age talent, noting that many young artists today are creating good music, even if in smaller quantities. “All singers are very talented. There is no doubt about it. The era that we have seen of our music is not like that. But still, some of them are making good music. Less quantity, but it's good.”

Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu, who has many hit tracks to his credit, had recently paid tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar on his 96th birth anniversary. He revealed that Kishore Kumar has been the biggest influence on his musical journey. The singer shared that the late legendary singer’s timeless voice and extraordinary versatility have played a key role in shaping his career, guiding him through every phase of his artistic path.

Sharing the monochrome image of the late singer, Kumar Sanu wrote on Instagram, “Remembering Kishore Da on his birthday today…You were my guru, my guiding light. Every note I sing carries a part of your soul. Your voice lives on in all of us, and your blessings have shaped my journey. I miss you deeply… today and always.”

