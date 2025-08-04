Kumar Sanu remembers Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary: ‘Every note I sing carries a part of your soul’

Mumbai, Aug 4 Veteran singer Kumar Sanu paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar on his 96th birth anniversary.

He remembered the musical icon with deep admiration. Taking to Instagram, Sanu shared an emotional message, saying that every note he sings carries a part of his soul.” He credited Kishore Kumar as his biggest inspiration, saying the legendary singer’s songs and style have shaped his musical journey. Kumar Sanu shared that every step in his career has been influenced by Kishore Da’s timeless voice and unmatched versatility, making him the guiding force behind his own success.

Sharing the monochrome image of the late singer, the ‘Kehna Hai’ hit-maker wrote, “Remembering Kishore Da on his birthday today…You were my guru, my guiding light. Every note I sing carries a part of your soul. Your voice lives on in all of us, and your blessings have shaped my journey. I miss you deeply… today and always.”

Kishore Kumar was a true all-rounder in the Hindi film industry—an actor, singer, music composer, writer, lyricist, producer, and director. He began his acting career in 1946 with “Shikari” and started singing in films in 1948 with “Ziddi.” Over the years, he acted in 88 films and lent his voice to songs in 1,198 movies. In the early days of his singing career, not many took him seriously—except for music director S.D. Burman, who believed in his talent and gave him several hit songs, especially for actor Dev Anand. However, during that time, most music directors preferred Mohammed Rafi for male playback singing.

Kishore’s big break as a singer came in 1969 with the film “Aradhana,” directed by Shakti Samanta. He sang three songs in the film, which became huge hits and established him as a top playback singer. His song “Roop Tera Mastana” won him his first Filmfare Award.

Kishore Kumar passed away on October 13, 1987, but his legacy lives on through his unforgettable music.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor