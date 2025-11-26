Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet, Vinod Rathod team up for Sarbarish Majumder's ‘Dosti’

Mumbai, Nov 26 The magic of the 90s is all set to be reborn with playback singers Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet, and Vinod Rathod coming together for the upcoming track ‘Dosti’. This marks the 1st union of all of them together.

The song has been composed by Sarbarish Majumder, and is a heartwarming tribute to the timeless bond of friendship and marks a milestone in Sarbarish’s musical journey as well as in the industry at large.

The track celebrates friendship, brotherhood, enduring bonds, and the emotion of standing together through every season of life. It bridges the nostalgia of 90s Bollywood melodies with a refreshing contemporary arrangement, making it an instant connection for listeners across generations.

Speaking about the song and the collaboration, Sarbarish told IANS, “Working with these legends has been an unforgettable experience”.

He further mentioned, “I feel immensely grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with artists who have contributed so much to Bollywood music, and bringing all four voices together in one song is truly special. Friendship is a universal emotion, and I wanted the track to reflect its purity and strength. We have worked very hard as a team, and I hope listeners feel the love and nostalgia we have tried to capture through the music”.

The lyrics have been furnished by Sarbarish, and they capture the warmth, loyalty, and sincerity that true friendship embodies, while the powerful vocal performances add soul and depth to the experience.

‘Dosti’ promises to be a cherished musical experience that listeners will return to again and again. Sarbarish has previously collaborated with Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Hariharan, Sadhna Sargam, Anuradha Paudwal, and many others.

‘Dosti’ is set to hit the airwaves on December 1, 2025 under the label of Audio7 Music.

