'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Rushad Rana weds Ketaki Walawalkar
By IANS | Published: January 4, 2023 06:39 PM 2023-01-04T18:39:03+5:30 2023-01-04T18:55:31+5:30
Mumbai, Jan 4 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Rushad Rana has tied the knot with Ketaki Walawalkar on Wednesday. They ...
Mumbai, Jan 4 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Rushad Rana has tied the knot with Ketaki Walawalkar on Wednesday. They both got married as per Maharashtrian custom.
Rushad's co-actor Krishna Kaul expressed his happiness on being part of his special day.
'Anupamaa' actress Rupali Ganguly also shared the picture of the newly-wed couple on her Instagram handle.
He shared: "I feel like Rushad is a part of my family, I share a very special bond with him. When he informed us about his wedding, we all were very happy for him and excited to be a part of this special day of his life. It feels like it's my real father's wedding."
Rushad has married for the second time after his first relationship with his ex-wife Khushnum ended in 2013, and both got divorced.
Krishna added further about his wife Ketaki.
"I just wanted to participate and be involved in his wedding as much as I can. Also, Ketaki, his wife, is a sweetheart, they both are meant for each other. I'm extremely happy to see two people who are so compatible, are getting married," he added.
Rupali also shared a picture of their marriage and she captioned it: "Ho gayi shaaaadddiiiiii."
Rushad replied: "We loveee you."
Ketaki wore a yellow coloured sari in Maharashtrian style paired with a green shawl.
On the other hand, Rushad opted for off-white coloured kurta-pyjama.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app