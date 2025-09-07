Kunal Ganjawala shares rare image from the recording of ‘Ek Din Bik Jayega’

Mumbai, Sep 7 Playback singer Kunal Ganjawala is travelling back in time. On Sunday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared a post dedicated to playback singer Sushma Shreshta.

The first picture is the throwback image from the recording of the song ‘Ek Din Bik Jayega’. The picture features the titans of the Hindi film music industry like S.D. Burman, his son R. D. Burman, music arranger Manohari Singh, and actor Randhir Kapoor.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he expressed his gratitude to Sushma Shreshta for being his guardian angel.

He wrote, “Happiest Birthday to my dearest Sushma Shreshta Didi this day and forever. Thank you for being God’s chosen fairy Godmother to me and for tirelessly taking me along with you to all the major film and advertising studios of the early 90’s and introducing me to all the biggest composers from Anand Milind ji , Mr Anu Malik , Mr Aadesh Srivastav , dearest Ranjit Barot, Louis Banks & Leslie Lewis to name a few thereby giving me an unbelievable opportunity in those times of struggle by endorsing your faith in my talent & my original voice quality which was my shortcoming as per those times ofcourse”.

The second picture of Sushma Shreshta, who is known by her stage name of Poornima.

He further mentioned, “I cannot thank you enough ever for what you’ve done for me & what you’ve been to me & for single handedly bringing me into the professional arena didi cause coming with you meant i could be in those monitor rooms of the hallowed studios & take in all the vibe required for an enormous learning curve that it presented. Film Centre , Bombay Lab , Mehboob Studios , Sunny Super Sound , Sahara Studios & Western Outdoor to name some where just getting inside the studio premise took a lifetime”.

He said that she has been a source of confidence and support like no other in those times when nobody knew him and music itself was a new chapter in his life.

“You gave me a place in your home when it was late to get back home. I was given an equal place with your children like an older brother of theirs. I can never repay you for what you’ve done for me & for your kindheartedness. I stay eternally indebted. Most importantly the display pic of of this post is from the iconic song recording of Ek Din Bik Jayega from the movie Dharam Karam made by Legendary Raj Kapoor ji and with him in the frame The Greatest SD Burman sahab , along with the Iconic RD Burman sahab & one of great musician and arranger Manohari Singh ji , chief engineer Kaushik Baba ji of Film centre at Tardeo and Randhir Kapoor ji along with Sushma didi. Legendary Mukesh’s absence from pic ? Didi pls fill us in onto that trivia. PS this also happens to be the first song i ever sang in my life on stage”, he added.

