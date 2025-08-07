Kunal is keeping his ‘fingers crossed’ as ‘Madgaon Express’ bags three SWA Awards nominations

Mumbai, Aug 7 Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express', a buddy-comedy, has bagged three Screenwriters Association Awards nominations.

The film starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, is written and directed by Kunal, which was produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Reacting to his directorial debut receiving acclaim at the 6th edition of the SWA awards, Kunal said, "I am very happy and excited to be nominated in all three categories for my debut film. For all the love that 'Madgaon Express' has received, this is the first time that a work of mine has been acknowledged by the writing community itself."

Before 'Madgaon Express,' the other title that Kunal had a writing credit on was the cult comedy 'Go Goa Gone', for which he had penned the dialogues.

"Writing is a difficult, solitary process and such awards bring it in the spotlight. I am keeping my fingers crossed," the actor added.

The other nominees in the Best Story and Screenplay category include Imtiaz Ali for 'Amar Singh Chamkila', Atul Sabharwal for 'Berlin', Avinash Sampath for 'CTRL' and Karan Gour for 'Fairy Folk'.

In the dialogue category, Kunal is joined by other nominees, including writer-comedian Sumukhi Suresh for 'CTRL', Karan Gour for 'Fairy Folk', Devang Tiwari and Amit Pradhan for 'Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai' and Niren Bhatt for 'Stree 2'

The SWA Awards will be held on August 9 and honour films, series, and TV shows of 2024.

“Madgaon Express” follows childhood friends Dodo, Ayush, and Pinku, who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track due to a sequence of terrible decisions.

On Aug 6, Kunal shared that he is all set to start his musical journey for which he has been “writing, composing for a few years now” and launched a dedicated YouTube channel for it.

Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared that he’s releasing his first video, based on true events, with the link in his bio.

He wrote: “Hi Guys!! So I did it. Went into the studio and recorded some tracks that I had Been writing and composing for a few years now. And now it’s time to start putting them out into the world and bringing them to you. And for that I have started my own YouTube channel specific to just my music and musical journey. Posting a link to that in my bio with this video that’s based on true events. #linkinmybio.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor