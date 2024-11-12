Kunal Kapoor on his Grandmother's Kadhai from Partition: It's symbol of our family's resilience

Mumbai, Nov 12 Celebrity chef Kunal Kapoor recently shared a heartfelt story about one of his most treasured possessions – his grandmother's kadhai.

In the latest episode of Sony LIV’s "Million Dollar Listing India", Kunal revealed that the 1940 kadhai has been in his family for generations, having been brought over during the Partition. For Kapoor, this family heirloom holds deep sentimental value, representing not just his heritage, but also the resilience and history of his ancestors. In a touching moment, Kunal reflected on the importance of preserving such cherished memories and what they mean to him today.

In a heartfelt moment, Kunal shared, “My grandmother had it with her since pre partition, and it's been a constant in our family's kitchen ever since. I was extremely close to my grandmother, and this kadhai reminds me of the countless hours we spent together in the kitchen. It's a symbol of our family's resilience, courage, and love.”

He added, “This kadhai has seen it all - from the bustling streets of Lahore to our humble kitchen in India. It's a reminder that even in the darkest times, there's always hope, love, and something precious to hold onto. Whenever I cook in it, I feel like I'm carrying on a tradition that's been passed down to me through generations.”

On a related note, “Million Dollar Listing India”, produced by Banijay Asia, brings the acclaimed global franchise to India, delivering intense negotiations, strategic maneuvering, and shocking revelations.

A two-time Emmy-nominated sensation, "Million Dollar Listing India" provides an exclusive look into the high-stakes world of luxury real estate, where India's top realtors compete in a fiercely competitive market and strive to redefine success.

The reality series features six ambitious realtors: Ankush Sayal, Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Karuna Gidwani, Deepti Mallik, and Prajesh Bhatia. Kunal Kapoor recently joined Batra on a quest to find his perfect abode.

The show, which is a spin-off series of the two-time Emmy-nominated American reality television series of the same name, streams every Friday on Sony LIV.

