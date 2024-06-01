Kunal Kapoor spotted in Lucknow for new action web series

Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 1 : Actor Kunal Kapoor, who is known for his iconic performance in 'Rang De Basanti,' is set to surprise his fans by transitioning into the action genre with an upcoming web series.

The series, which will be extensively shot in Lucknow later this year, will be helmed by UP-based director Jay Sheela Bansal, who is known for his writing contributions to acclaimed shows like 'Undekhi,' 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness,' and 'Bhaukaal.' Kapoor is not only starring in the series but is also co-developing this high-octane action thriller.

Expressing his excitement about collaborating with Kapoor, director Bansal said, "I have always been very impressed with the professional choices he has made. Also, I am surprised he hasn't been cast in an out-and-out-action role. He has the looks, physicality and persona to be a very convincing action hero. A combination of strength and a certain innocence"

Kapoor, along with Bansal and producer Sarvesh Goel, was recently spotted in Lucknow for location scouting.

On choosing Lucknow as the backdrop for the series, Kapoor commented, "Lucknow is the perfect combination of tradition and modernity. That's exactly what the show needs. Plus as an added bonus, the food is amazing" he laughs.

Although details about Kapoor's character are still under wraps, the actor hinted, "It's too early to talk about the character. But he is a vigilante. A very unique character, the kind of which, I believe hasn't been seen"

Kunal has received acclaim for his iconic performances in films such as 'Rang De Basanti,' 'Aaja Nachle,' and 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana.'

