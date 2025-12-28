Kunal Kemmu captures leopard in his lens on jungle safari

Mumbai, Dec 28 Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming show ‘Single Papa’, is spending the last few days of 2025 surrounded by nature

On Sunday, the actor’s wife Soha Ali Khan took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video of Kunal capturing the raw and untamed beauty of a leopard in his lens.

The actor also reposted the video on his Instagram Story and expressed his gratitude for the leopard spotting.

Earlier this year, Kunal celebrated his 42nd birthday on a family vacation in the Maldives, where he and his family enjoyed scuba diving, yoga, and a candlelight dinner by the sea.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have been married since January 2015 and are seen as one of Bollywood’s steady, long-term couples. They first met on the sets of ‘Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge’ in 2009 and dated for several years before tying the knot. Together they have a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Their relationship blends different backgrounds, Kunal has often spoken about how their cultural similarities helped despite very different upbringings, and how small differences became points of connection rather than conflict. Before marriage, they lived together for a time, Kunal noted that though they don’t “endorse” live-in relationships as a rule, it helped them understand each other better and contributed positively to their marriage.

Soha has shared that her mother initially doubted whether Kunal would marry her after they lived together, but family support eventually helped them formalize the relationship. Over the years, they’ve maintained a generally private personal life, share parenting responsibilities, and occasionally speak about each other fondly on social media, marking anniversaries and family moments publicly.

