Kunal Kemmu flaunts chiselled body: Journey sure looks good

Mumbai, June 20 Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a few glimpses of his gains and said that he is not sure of what the goal will look like, but finds his journey to the perfect physique good.

Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared three pictures of himself on Instagram, where he shared a mirror selfie shirtless. In the image, the actor is seen flaunting his pumped up body and beefed up muscles.

He wrote as the caption: “Not sure of what the goal will look like… But the journey sure looks good.”

In May, Kunal along with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Khan were vacationing in the Maldives.

Soha had posted a heartwarming video from the beach vacation and wrote, “Sunburnt noses, happy hearts, and enough Vitamin D to last the year.” The trip was made even more special as they celebrated Kunal’s birthday amidst the stunning island backdrop.

Kunal made his debut as a child actor in the TV series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam. He made his film debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Sir in 1993. He went on to star as a child artist in films including Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Dushman.

He played the lead in the 2005 film Kalyug, based on the pornography industry. In 2007, his first release was Madhur Bhandarkar's Traffic Signal, where he played a street-smart money lender who lends money to poor families but always gets it back with interest.

His second release of 2007 was Dhol, in which he again played the lead. In 2008, his only release was Superstar, where he featured in a double role. In 2009, he starred in Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and Jai Veeru. That same year, he appeared in the comic-thriller 99.

In 2010, he appeared in Golmaal 3, where he played a supporting role as Laxman. He co-starred in Go Goa Gone, a zombie comedy film released on 10 May 2013. Both films performed well at the box office.

In 2015, after a two-year break, he returned to the screen with the thriller Bhaag Johnny, about a man who gets to live two lives with the help of a Jinn, portrayed by director Vikram Bhatt. He portrayed a noteworthy negative character in Malang and received critical acclaim for his role in Kalank.

The actor made his directorial debut with “Madgaon Express” in 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor