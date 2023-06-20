Kunal Kemmu flaunts ripped muscles in new mirror selfie, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Actor Kunal Kemmu, on Tuesday, set the internet on fire as he dropped another picture of his chiselled physique.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared a string of pictures on Tuesday. He captioned the post, "Peek a boo. Holiday pe workout nahi hota toh every now and then khud ko tassali dena zaroori hai ki all is well all is well. #mirrors #mirrorselfie #londondiaries #selflove ."

https://www.instagram.com/kunalkemmu/

In the pictures, he could be seen taking a mirror selfie and flaunting his perfectly toned abs and chest. The actor wore a green vest with a black lower.

Soon after he dropped the pictures, his fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"I was watching dhol yesterday hahaha we really need you back in Bollywood." a fan commented.

A user wrote, " Nice pic."

" wow. those cuts" a fan commented.

Kunal regularly shares snippets from his workout routine on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor