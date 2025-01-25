Kunal Kemmu posts heart-melting post for wife Soha on 10-years of marriage

Mumbai, Jan 25 On their tenth wedding anniversary, actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu shared a heart-melting post, where he mentioned that his journey would have been incomplete if he did not have actress Soha Ali Khan as his wife.

Kunal took to Instagram, where he posted a string of pictures posing with his wife. In all the images, the pose is the same, where the actress hugs Kunal but the location keeps changing with each click.

He captioned the post: “In sunshine, in rain. In happiness, in pain. You make the cold seem warmer and you make the odd seem sane. It would be incomplete, this journey called life if I didn’t have you as my partner my wife @sakpataudi.”

“Happy 10th Anniversary my jaan. This song was always meant for you. Even when I didn’t know you.”

Kunal and Soha first met in 2009 on the sets of Umesh Shukla's 2009 comedy “Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge”. They started dating while working on the crime comedy “99” and “Mr Joe B Carvalho.” They got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.

Soha too on Saturday penned a heartwarming note for her actor-husband.

Soha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a reel video featuring the precious moments they have spent together. The clip begins with the couple’s day of marriage. They are seen reading out the vows to each other.

The video then moves ahead to the various places they have traveled, the experiences they have shared and Soha’s pregnancy days.

“Ten years later ... I still do, and I aways will. Heart, infinity and evil eye emoji,” Soha wrote.

On the workfront, Kunal’s latest work includes “Madgaon Express”, which marked his debut as a director. The film also stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Meanwhile, Soha will next be seen in “Chhorii 2”, which also stars Nushrratt Bharrucha.

