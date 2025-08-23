Kunal Kemmu releases music video with only vocals, and “no instruments”

Mumbai 23 August IANS: Actor Kunal Kemmu, after acting and direction has now turned to music. The Golmaal actor, after making his debut as a director in 2024 with “Madgaon Express”, recently shared a fun video of himself along with his team composing music but without any instruments.

Kunal is seen singing in the video while his team is seen curating music through vocals and beatboxing. He captioned the video as, “All vocals, no instruments! Loche (acapella) out now on my YouTube channel, link in bio #WhatWeCookin #Loche”.

A few weeks ago, Kunal had taken to his Instagram account in announcing his journey in the world of music. He also mentioned that he had been writing, composing and working towards it for a few years and has even launched a dedicated YouTube channel for it.

Kunal had taken to Instagram to share a video wherein he announced his new journey. “Hi guys, it's me Kunal Kemmu. You've known me as an actor and as an entertainer. But here I am to share my musical journey with you for the first time. This is my new YouTube channel where all my music will be,” said Kunal in the video. He further said, “This is where I'll be real, raw, unfiltered. So please subscribe to my channel. Like and share as much as you can. And I hope that you have a good time on this channel. Thanks.”

Kunal recently made his debut as a director with Madgaon Express that emerged as a box office hit and won him the ‘Best Directorial Debut' award at the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. The movie starred Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Nora Fatehi.

Kunal, in the world of acting, had made his debut as a child actor in the TV series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam. He later went on to star as a child artist in films like Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, Bhai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Dushman, where he received immense appreciation from audience and industry alike for his versatility as an actor.

He played the lead in the 2005 film Kalyug, followed by the 2007 release, Traffic Signal by Madhur Bhandarkar. He later appeared in Golmaal 3 in a comical role followed by Go Goa Gone - a zombie comedy film.

He was also seen in the thriller Bhaag Johnny followed by Malang and Kalank, for which he received great reviews for his performance in all.

