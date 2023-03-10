Kunal Kemmu, Satish Kaushik's comedy show 'Pop Kaun' trailer out now

Makers of the upcoming comedy show 'Pop Kaun' unveiled the official trailer on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal Kemmu shared the trailer which he captioned, "A salute to the legend of comedy, @satishkaushik2178 ji whose work made us smile for years :) #HotstarSpecials #PopKaun - all episodes streaming from 17th March only on @disneyplushotstar."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpmgw4PqgVP/

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the comedy show stars Kunal Kemmu, Satish Kaushiik, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Nupur Sanon and Jamie Lever in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 17, 2023.

Soon after the makers unveiled the official trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts anf fire emoticons.

'Looks like it's going to be genuinely funny," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Love the trailor ....hatoff can't wait to watch it ....always in love with kunal's acting skills and his persona."

"That's hilarious... like I am walking on road and laughing so hard. All legends in one frame together. Sachchi kafi time baad kuch funny aaya hai h. Finger crossed," another fan commented.

The almost 2-minute-long trailer also showcased some quirky scenes of the late actor Satish Kaushik who recently passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 66.

Meanwhile, Kunal is all set to mark his directorial debut with the upcoming comedy film 'Madgaon Express' which stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu in the lead roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Satish, on the other hand, will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency'.

