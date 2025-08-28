Kunal Kemmu shares his fitness mantra: 'Nothing happens overnight'

Mumbai, Aug 28 Actor Kunal Kemmu's fitness mantra is simple - persistence. The 'Kalyug' actor believes that nothing happens overnight, and what seems tough in the beginning becomes easy over time.

Kemmu took to Instagram and posted a video of his journey with lead lifts over time.

"Nothing happens overnight. Everything seems tough in the beginning. We just got to show up everyday and try. Try to do a little better every time. Stands true for life inside and outside the gym," he wrote.

He revealed that deadlifts used to be his weakest exercise and have now become his favourite.

"Dead lifts besides being one of the most controversial exercises to do in the gym are one of my favourites and it used to be my weakest. But I just wanted to do it for me. So over the last two years I just kept at it. Slowly but surely it’s become one of my strongest and hitting my PR at 193kgs felt insane," Kemmu added.

The 'Traffic Signal' actor is of the opinion that if you put your mind towards something and work hard towards it, anything can be achieved.

"It’s heavy for some and light for some but that’s not important. It’s not for showing off to others. It’s for knowing your own strength and will power.

I am not propagating any workout or heavy weight lifting. Just sharing with you that if you put your mind to it and show up everyday and work hard, you can do whatever you imagine. Har Har Mahadev," Kemmu concluded.

On Wednesday, Kemmu celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

He took to Instagram and posted a couple of images from the festivities. The photos had the family offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at home.

We could see Kemmu, Soha, and Inaaya dressed in ethnic wear standing together in front of Bappa with folded hands.

Kunal wrote a simple caption saying: “Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor