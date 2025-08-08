Kunal Kemmu showcases his singing talent, drops his new track 'Loche'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Actor Kunal Kemmu is currently working on his musical skills.

After giving the audience a sneak peek into his musical talent with 'Hum Yahin' in his directorial 'Madgaon Express', Kunal has now released his new single titled 'Loche'.

Written and performed by Kunal himself, Loche offers a refreshingly candid and humorous reflection on the unpredictability of young adulthood. Drawing from personal experiences, the song captures the many unexpected twists, delays, and everyday struggles.

Kunal described 'Loche' as a "piece of my life".

"I think a lot of others will see theirs in it too. It's about those little everyday things that throw us off course but also make life interesting. I didn't want to paint a perfect picture I wanted to sing about the mess, the madness, and the fun in not having it all figured out," he shared.

"Loche came from a very real place in my life those random, frustrating, funny moments when nothing goes as planned. As someone who's always told stories on screen, writing this song was a new kind of expression for me. It's the first time I've translated those everyday struggles and inner chaos into music. I didn't want it to sound overly polished or profound I just wanted it to feel honest. Loche is a nod to every young person trying to stay on track while life throws them curveballs. If it makes someone smile, laugh, or feel a little less alone in their mess, I think I've done what I set out to do." Kunal added.

Kunal has even launched a dedicated YouTube channel for his musical projects.

"Hi Guys!! So I did it. Went into the studio recorded some tracks that I had Been writing and composing for a few years now. And now it's time to start putting them out into the world and bringing them to you. And for that I have started my own YouTube channel specific to just my music and musical journey," Kunal posted on Instagram.

Kunal is also all set to direct his second project soon.

In a previous interview with ANI, he shared that he will be directing a movie for which the shoot will start by the end of 2025.

