Kunal Kemmu- Soha Ali Khan's "Shaadi ka Happy Birthday" post will leave you awestruck

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 : Cute B-Town couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali who completed nine years of blissful married life.

On Thursday, the duo took to their respective social media handles and shared special posts to mark the occasion.

Kunal Kemmu dropped a video along with a quirky message on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

From unseen wedding pictures, family vacations to goofy moments, the video is filled with love and happiness.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Aaj humari shaadi ka Happy Birthday hai. With love, Soha ka Aadmi @sakpataudi."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, "Happy anniversary lovers. we love you."

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy happy happy anniversary dollies."

One of the users wrote, "Happy Anniversary to both of you."

Soha also shared a couple of beautiful pictures to wish her hubby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

In one of the pictures from the album, Soha is seen flaunting her baby bump whilst the couple was expecting their first child.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Yes, please."

Soha, daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, got married to Kunal in January 25, 2015. The couple had their first child- daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in September 29, 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal is making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'.The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The film is all set to hit theaters on March 22.

Soha was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor