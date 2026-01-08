Kunal Kemmu ‘vibes’ on ‘Ramba Ho’ from ‘Dhurandhar’: Let’s make this year a vibe

Mumbai, Jan 8 Actor Kunal Kemmu is all about good energy as he grooves to the beats of the track, “Ramba Ho” from Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’. He also urged everyone to make 2026 a “vibe.”

Whether it’s at the gym, while chilling at home, or just soaking in the New Year spirit, the actor seems to have found the perfect mood. Sharing a glimpse of his perfectly chiseled body on Instagram, Kunal says it’s all about vibing.

He wrote: “Vibing with the track. Vibing with the new year. Vibing at workouts, Let’s make this year a Vibe.”

In other news, Kunal is gearing up for the second season of his family comedy drama series “Single Papa”. The show also stars Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, Dhruv Rathee and Isha Talwar.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Talking about Kunal, he made his directorial debut in 2024 with Madgaon Express. It stars an ensemble cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

As an actor, his last appearance was in the film Kanjoos Makhichoos directed by Vipul Mehta. The film is based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. The film also stars Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta and Raju Srivastava.

Known for his perfect comic timing, Kunal’s popular work includes films such as Golmaal series, Kalyug, Dhol, Lootcase, Malang, Go Goa Gone, Traffic signal and many others.

