Kunal Kemmu's family series 'Single Papa' gets second season

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : Actor Kunal Kemmu is set to return as Gaurav Gehlot, as Netflix has renewed its family series Single Papa for a second season.

The show, which focuses on a single father and his family, received a strong response from viewers after its release.

On Monday, the OTT platform Netflix took to its Instagram account to share the announcement, along with a poster of the series.

"Badhai ho, season 2 hone wala hai!

Watch Single Papa: Season 2, coming soon, only on Netflix," the post read.

Kunal Kemmu plays Gehlot, a single father trying to balance parenting, family pressure, and daily life. The show resonated with viewers due to its simple storytelling and focus on family bonds.

The show also drew attention for its portrayal of adoption. India's Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) acknowledged the series for showing the adoption process in a responsible manner.

Along with Kunal Kemmu, the series features Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, and Isha Talwar. Their performances added to the family dynamic of the story.

Season 2 will continue the story of the Gehlot family, with new situations and changes expected in their lives. The makers plan to explore how the family grows as Gaurav navigates his role as a father.

Single Papa is created by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani. The series is produced by Juggernaut Productions, with Shashank Khaitan as executive producer. The direction is shared by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj Udhwani.

The release date for Season 2 has not been announced yet.

