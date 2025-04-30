Kunal Khemu Beats Mumbai Traffic By Driving Electric Scooter (Watch Video)

If you are a Mumbaikar, you get stuck in traffic almost every time you step outside your house. But actor Kunal Khemu ditched his way out of traffic today. He was spotted riding an electric scooter. Several pictures and videos of the comedy star are viral on social media. He is seen wearing a pink t-shirt, light blue jeans, and matching sneakers. Well, as it's the summer season in Mumbai and there is a lot of air pollution these days so the actor wore black sunglasses and a mask. In the viral videos, he is seen standing tall on his scooter and riding the vehicle like a pro. Watch the video here:





In several interviews, Kunal Khemu has expressed his love for bikes. He owns Ducati Scrambler, a BMW R1250GS, a KTM Duke 390, and many more expensive bikes. TOI once quoted him saying, “It began solely with their appearance and sound, such as how fashionable they are. I went on bike trips with my grandfather and uncle. It was strengthened by the movies and commercials that showed these monsters, which at the time were not even accessible in India. As a child, I was prohibited from riding a bicycle. I had to move out on my own before I could afford a bicycle. A Harley-Davidson Iron 883 was my very first motorcycle. I've always been excited by bikes, and there is no greater feeling of exhilaration than when I ride a bike.”

Kunal Khemu’s Work Front:

Kunal Khemu made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express in 2024. The movie features Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, and Remo D’Souza in lead roles. The movie was backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It also received a good response from audiences and critics alike.

His next appearance will be in the web series Gulkanda Tales, which is anticipated to debut later this year on the over-the-top streaming service Prime Video. Patralekhaa and Pankaj Tripathi play important roles in the Raj and DK-directed program.