Kunchacko Boban & Lijomol Jose come together for Kiran Das' psychological thriller

Mumbai, Oct 28 Actors Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose have come together for a forthcoming psychological thriller, which will be made under the direction of the well-known editor Kiran Das. The shoot for the upcoming project commenced on Tuesday.

The project has been announced under the working title "Panorama Studios Production No. 3". The screenplay of the film has been penned by noted writer and filmmaker Shahi Kabir.

Along with Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, the ensemble cast of the drama also includes Sudheesh, Shaju Sreedhar, Krishnapraba, Sibi Thomas, Sabumon, Arun Cherukavil, Vineeth Thattil, Unni Lalu, Nithin George, Kiran Peethambaran, Jolly Chirayath, Thankam Mohan, Sreekanth Murali, and Ganga Meera in key roles, along with others.

"Panorama Studios Production Number 3" is being presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Panorama Studios, and backed by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, with Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon serving as co-producers, and Abhinav Mehrotra as creative producer.

Dropping a couple of photographs from the mahurat ceremony, T-Series penned on social media, "A mind-twisting psychological thriller is now on floors Panorama Studios “Production No. 3” shoot begins - starring Kunchacko Boban & Lijomol Jose, written by Shahi Kabir and directed by Kiran Das Presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films and Panorama Studios Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak (sic)."

With Arjun Seth looking after the camera work, the editing department of the flick is being headed by Kiran Das, and Dileep Nath is the Production Designer.

Gayathri Kishore is looking after the costumes, whereas Ronex Xavier is in charge of the makeup.

The technical crew of the film further includes Jithin Joseph as the Sound Design, VFX by Egg White VFX, Shabeer Malavattath as the Production Controller, and Vinod Raghavan as the Executive Producer.

Justin Varghese has scored the music for "Panorama Studios Production No. 3".

