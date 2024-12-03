Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya and Husband Rahul Nagal Welcomes Twins! Actress Shares First Video with Babies

Shraddha Arya, a well-known TV actress, has recently made headlines regarding her pregnancy. The good news is that she has welcomed twins—a son and a daughter—into her family. She announced this joyful news on her official Instagram account, sharing a photo of herself holding her two children. The post quickly went viral, attracting comments and congratulations from fans and celebrities alike, who are also sending their prayers for the little ones.

In her post, Shraddha expressed, "Two small bundles of happiness have completed our home and family. Our hearts are full of happiness." The actress gave birth on November 29, 2024, and the picture is now trending on social media, with fans showering her with love.

On the work front, Shraddha gained significant popularity through the show 'Kundali Bhagya,' which has now ended. She is now looking to focus on her children.