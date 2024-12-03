'Kundali Bhagya' fame Shraddha Arya announces birth of twins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Television actress Shraddha Arya, popularly known for her role as Preeta in the hit show 'Kundali Bhagya', has joyfully announced the birth of her twins a boy and a girl.

The actress shared her happiness on social media, delighting fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Shraddha marked the birth of her twins with an adorable video. The clip featured balloons that read, "It's a girl" and "It's a boy," symbolizing the arrival of her children.

Expressing her overwhelming joy, Shraddha captioned the video, "Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our hearts are doubly full!"

The post quickly went viral, with followers and industry peers offering heartfelt congratulations.

One fan wrote, "A perfect pair! Can't wait to see their cute pictures!" while another added, "Oh my so so cute... congratulations to the new parents.. lots of love and blessings to the two angels."

Several of Shraddha's co-stars from Kundali Bhagya, including Dheeraj Dhoopar and Anjum Fakih, also took to social media to extend their well wishes.

The actress has previously shared her pregnancy journey with her followers. In September, Shraddha announced that she was expecting with a heartfelt video.

In the clip, Shraddha and her husband Rahul Nagal, a naval officer, are seen celebrating the news with a romantic dance, revealing her baby bump.

She captioned the post, "We are expecting a little miracle!!!" Fans immediately flooded the comments section with congratulations and excitement.

Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Nagal in 2021, and this marks the couple's first children together.

Known for her roles in several popular TV shows, including 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi', and 'Dream Girl', Shraddha rose to fame through 'Kundali Bhagya'.

