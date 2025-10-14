"Kunickaa Is Playing a Dirty Game": Zeishan Quadri Opens Up After Eviction from Bigg Boss 19

In the seventh week of Bigg Boss season 19 we saw and unexpected elimination inside house. Out of Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Baseer Ali and Zeishan Quadri, Zeishan got evicted from the house. This eviction came as a shock as no one was expecting this. After coming out of the house, Gangs of Wasseypur actor has given some insight about the members and over all experience. While talking about housemates he also opened up about his experience with fellow contestant Kunickaa Sadanand.

Zeishan accused Kunickaa of of creating negativity inside the house. Her often interference and comments led to major fights. While Talking to Zoom, He said, "Kunickaa ji itni toxic hai ki main naraz ho gaya tha. She started Amaal ke family ke bare mein ye woh. Bigg Boss jab humein living room mein baithaya, unhone bola aap sabne ye show dekh kar aaye hain aur aapko pata hai. Main irritate ho gaya. He said, “5th hafto tak woh ruk hi nahi rahi. Support milte jaa rahi hai, sar pe chadhaye ja rahi hai. Fir maine bola ki main vote nahi de paunga. Main baad mein maafi bhi maangi ki main emotional ho gaya tha.”

He added, Last night, she told Neelam, ‘Why are you crying? He’s not dead, just left the house.’ This is who Kunickaa is, Kunickaa is playing a dirty game.”